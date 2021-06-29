Advertisement

Deaths of 3 young children under investigation as suspicious in Los Angeles

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are investigating three young children’s deaths in Southern California as suspicious and their mother was detained for questioning on Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says the children were two boys and a girl who are all under 3 years old. They were found inside a bedroom in their East Los Angeles home around 12:45 p.m. after a family member called for help. They were not breathing and efforts to revive them were not successful.

Their 28-year-old mother is being questioned. Their father was not at the home at the time.

It was not immediately clear what caused the deaths and autopsies will be conducted.

