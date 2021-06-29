Busted: Dothan trash dumpers caught on cam

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Those illegally dumping trash in Dothan will be arrested after strategically placed surveillance cameras caught them in the act, investigators said.

“We should want to keep our community cleaner than that,” Lieutenant Scott Owens told News 4.

He said another city department placed the cameras after receiving complaints, then police got involved because violators face misdemeanor criminal charges.

Video shows bed mattresses, old pieces of furniture, and other eyesores tossed along the Murray Road right-of-way, near a residential community.

“There is a sign (there) that clearly states dumping is not allowed,” Owens said.

Video is still being reviewed and it is not known how many other cameras have been placed around the city or the number of violators who will be charged.

Those convicted will pay up to $500 in fines for a first offense.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

