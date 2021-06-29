Auburn hoops star indicted on sex charge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A former Auburn basketball player who also competed professionally has been indicted on a Dothan sex charge.

Police arrested Christopher (Chris) Bernard Porter in January on allegations that he fondled an 18-year-old girl and a Houston County Grand Jury recently determined evidence against him is sufficient to take Porter to trial.

He was named SEC player of the year as an Auburn junior and helped the Tigers to a NCAA Sweet 16 bid in 1999. However, he was ruled ineligible for his senior season amid accusations that he accepted money from a sports agent.

In the NBA, he played for the Golden State Warriors. His career ended in 2016 after a brief stint with a New Zealand team.

Porter, an Abbeville native, has also faced other charges that include DUI and drug possession.

His arraignment on the sex charge is set for August 18, with a tentative October trial date.

