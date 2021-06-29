Alabama big city mayors mull gun crime issues

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities gathered in Mobile this week, the first time they have met in person since the coronavirus outbreak.

Their discussions focused largely on escalating gun crime numbers that summit host Mayor Sandy Stimpson claims worsened during the pandemic.

Alabama has the fifth highest gun death rate in the nation, per a Gifford Law Center study. Most of that violence is perpetuated by and against teens and young male adults.

The Big 10 mayors agree that deterring children from crime early on is the single most important thing that can be done to stymie gun violence.

“How do we make sure we are being proactive and not just reacting to things that are happening?” asked Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed at a press conference on Monday.

Often, those who commit serious gun crimes already have a juvenile criminal history of less serious offenses.

“We need to get to our young people sooner (to give them opportunities),” said Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba.

Unlike larger Alabama cities, Dothan has not seen a recent uptick in crime.

“We also do not have the population of other cities and I think that is also factor,” Saliba told News 4.

Saliba also believes that Dothan residents have a stronger bond to police than do those elsewhere in the state.

Another common problem facing Alabama cities is inability to hire and retain officers.

“We are going to have to spend millions (of dollars) to make sure to make certain we hire the best police officers,” predicted Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

Saliba agrees that officer retention is an issue, but he also believes staffing challenges can be offset if Dothan stays ahead of the technology curve.

“Cyber technology is the way to go for law enforcement. It keeps us from having to hire more and more people,” he told News 4.

