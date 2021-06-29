Advertisement

Air conditioning companies facing shortage due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There one thing for certain about the summer it brings the heat!

“I don’t know if we’re in Texas or on the other side of town, but it’s been really hot,” Montgomery resident Richard Williams said.

People are doing whatever they can to stay cool, like staying hydrated, staying in the shade, and making sure their homes are cool, but those putting in a new a/c unit or getting their current one repaired may have to wait.

A/C companies are facing a shortage in air conditioner units due to the pandemic.

“The demand is gradually greater. It is not brand specific, it’s multiple brands that are having shortages, especially the higher equipment. We have a lot of issues on our hands,” HVAC manager for Dixie Travis Swiney said.

This shortage is due to the difficulty of getting certain supplies from other countries.

Dixie Electric, Plumbing, and Air are now on a first-come, first-serve basis, but they say they have been able to meet their customer’s demands.

“For the most part, thus far, we have been able to get everyone an air conditioner in a couple of days depending on which one they pick out,” Swiney said. “As I said with the higher shear equipment, there has been some with a couple of weeks out we have had to venture off to other brands some we have to venture off in sock so it really just depends on what you’re looking for.”

Dixie says they are on the downhill of this struggle and believes the others will be back to normal next month.

