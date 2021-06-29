Advertisement

4,500 of Alabama’s COVID vaccine doses have expired, ADPH says

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state has returned some unneeded allocations...
The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state has returned some unneeded allocations of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the federal vaccine pool.(WAVE 3 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state has returned some unneeded allocations of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the federal vaccine pool.

ADPH says, so far, it has been notified of 4,598 vaccine doses that have expired in the state, including 2,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, as well as 1,998 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, which requires two doses.

Alabama, which has a population of about 5 million people, has received 4,575,925 vaccine doses, to date. Of those, 3,189,633 doses have been administered.

About 1.8 million people have received at least one vaccine dose while ADPH reports 1.48 million have been fully vaccinated, or about 32 percent of the state’s population.

