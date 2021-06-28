Tranquil Start To The Week

SYNOPSIS – Relatively tranquil weather continues early this week with low-end rain chances, but moisture levels will be increasing later in the week and into the holiday weekend. Look for daily highs in the upper 80s – below normal – with daily lows in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds light SE-E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 73°. Winds light NE-E.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 87° 30%

THU: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

SAT: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 86° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

