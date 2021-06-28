Mostly dry this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A quiet start to Monday morning, a few isolated showers possible this afternoon but most will stay dry. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for this afternoon and most of the week. Rain chances start to increase Wednesday and remain with us through the weekend. Our best shot at rain comes over the July 4th weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s for afternoon highs.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High near 92°. Winds E 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light E

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, Slight chance of a shower. High near 91°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 87° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 89° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

