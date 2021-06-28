Montgomery high school student creates bird farm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When we think about going to a farm, we normally think about going to the country, but imagine coming to one in the city and in your own backyard. That what Carlos Brown has started with “Brown’s Birds.”

“Around eight years ago a friend of mine gave me some chickens from a local farm store, and we decided to get a rooster and start raising them. And ever since, then it has taken off from there,” Brown said.

He now manages between 200 to 300 birds with everything from ducks, peacocks and chickens calling his backyard their home.

“I never thought it would get this big, but I guess fate just gave me the right components to become a big farm,” Brown said.

Many of the birds he has at his farm he found on Facebook, and each year, he adds five to 20 new species. But what does he do with so many birds?

“We have some here for breeding stock, and we sell babies and eggs in the spring and summertime.”

He’s only 15-year-old! And he has a few words of advice to any young person who wishes to follow in his footsteps.

“Never give up, and never let your dreams be confined to one place.”

His goal is to one day be a veterinarian or manage a zoo and he hopes his business will put him on the right track to make those goals a reality.

