Juvenile arrested in Geneva arson case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An arsonist has been on the loose for weeks now in Geneva. The city has faced numerous vacant home fires since April, another was added to the list over the weekend.

On Monday, there was a break in the case and an arrest. After collecting photographs of this individual through cameras placed in the area a juvenile is now in custody.

The juvenile is charged with one count of arson on a double-wide that went up in flames early Saturday morning on West Register Avenue. Investigators said this home is vacant and was attempted to be set on fire a few weeks ago when someone burned down a shed that was in the backyard.

Investigators believe this is tied in with the other fires the community has faced and there may be other charges and further arrests. Over the past two months about six homes were set on fire, most of them being vacant. No one was hurt in any of these fires.

Captain Michael McDuffie said they’ve worked day and night on this case.

“Be vigilant, if you see somebody, you know, you know who supposed to be in your neighborhood, and if you see people ducking behind, and you know if you have abandoned structures in your neighborhood if someone is lurking around them, contact us, lets find out who they are,” Captain McDuffie said.

There is a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to any additional arrests.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.