Hot, humid with better chances of rain end of week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday will be doing it’s best to give us quiet or routine weather here in the Wiregrass.

Rain chances will be lower through at least Tuesday ‚increasing slightly by Wednesday and edging upward from there through the weekend. Monday and Tuesday will feature just some pop-up storms firing up in the heat of the day while temperatures rise toward 90.

Here’s a look at what the radar could look like this (Monday) afternoon. Isolated storms will help to cool off the lucky ones who get the storms, as temperatures can easily drop from 90 to 78 in a matter of 10 to 20 minutes.

futurecast (WTVY)

Let’s talk about tropical depression four that is slowly creeping toward southern and central coastal portions of South Carolina. As this low pressure tropical system moves inland, it’s expected to bring some of the circulation into northeastern AL and northern GA on Tuesday.

tropical depression four (NOAA)

The bulk of this rainfall will likely be too far north and east of the Wiregrass for us to see any impacts, so other than a pop-up storm or two on Tuesday, we should be dodging “four” as it moves inland.

Our better rain chances come closer to the weekend with an incoming front set to bring scattered showers to portions of southern AL.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.