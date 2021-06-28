Crowe’s chosen as finalist for “Bama’s Best Chicken Tenders” competition

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Brundidge restaurant is in the final four of a contest to decide who has the best chicken tenders in the state.

Crowe’s Chicken moved on to the finals of the Alfa Farmers Insurance “Bama’s Best Chicken Tenders” contest. The final four was chosen through a vote.

Judges will now decide the winner in mid-July. The winner receives a plaque, a cash reward, and spots in Neighbor’s Magazine and Simply Southern TV.

Patsy Gibson, who has owned Crowe’s since 1999, says she had no idea she was a part of the contest until her sister told her.

When asked what she believes makes her chicken stand out, Gibson mentions two things.

“Maybe it’s the pride that we put into it, you know. It has a lot to do with it. You’ve got to take care of it. You can’t just throw something together. You always have to go by the recipe. But I think the sauce has a lot to do with it because I have people that get maybe 3 nuggets and ten sauces. So they’re drinking it,” Gibson said.

Crowe’s joins the Chicken Shack in Luverne, Bobby’s Restaurant in Eva, and J’s Hole in the Wall in Bryant in the final four.

