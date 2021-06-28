Boil water notice for Cottondale Tuesday

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WTVY) - An emergency boil water notice has been planned for Cottondale on Tuesday, June 29. A water line will be being repaired and requires a boil water notice as a precaution.

The boil water period will start Tuesday, June 29 at 8:30 AM.

The affected area will cover about 75 homes. Starting at North Street from US231 west to Parrish Street, Milton Street from US231 west to Parrish Street, also including Adams Street, and Atlantis Street.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.

For any questions contact Cottondale City Hall at 850-352-4361.

