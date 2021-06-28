Advertisement

Boil water notice for Cottondale Tuesday

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WTVY) - An emergency boil water notice has been planned for Cottondale on Tuesday, June 29. A water line will be being repaired and requires a boil water notice as a precaution.

The boil water period will start Tuesday, June 29 at 8:30 AM.

The affected area will cover about 75 homes. Starting at North Street from US231 west to Parrish Street, Milton Street from US231 west to Parrish Street, also including Adams Street, and Atlantis Street.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.

For any questions contact Cottondale City Hall at 850-352-4361.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The ADPH indicates Houston County, Geneva County, and Coffee County are all in the highest risk...
Wiregrass counties back at “very high risk” for COVID-`19
Inmate who escaped from Dothan hospital captured
The stolen vehicle is described as a 2016 slate gray Chevrolet 2500 LTZ bearing Florida...
Press Release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for carjacking suspect
Aniah's Law signed
Parents say Aniah’s Law will save lives
“Major drug player” will be off Dothan streets for years

Latest News

futurecast
Hot, humid with better chances of rain end of week
Alabama doctor, brother considered missing after condominium collapse in Florida
Sunisa Lee
Auburn incoming freshman earns spot on U.S. Olympic team
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-28
Mostly dry this afternoon