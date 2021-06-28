Advertisement

4 men rescued by the US Coast Guard after their boat capsized 30 miles off the gulf

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WCJB) - 4 men are back on dry land after a fishing trip in Cedar Key ended with the military being called in.

Take a look at this video footage from the US Coast Guard Station in Clearwater, it shows the rescue which took place 30 miles off the coast of the gulf community. The boat had capsized after an intense afternoon thunderstorm on Friday.

They spent all of Friday night clinging to the hull, but they were all smiles after being airlifted out of the water.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The ADPH indicates Houston County, Geneva County, and Coffee County are all in the highest risk...
Wiregrass counties back at “very high risk” for COVID-`19
Inmate who escaped from Dothan hospital captured
The stolen vehicle is described as a 2016 slate gray Chevrolet 2500 LTZ bearing Florida...
Press Release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for carjacking suspect
Aniah's Law signed
Parents say Aniah’s Law will save lives
“Major drug player” will be off Dothan streets for years

Latest News

Alabama doctor, brother considered missing after condominium collapse in Florida
Sunisa Lee
Auburn incoming freshman earns spot on U.S. Olympic team
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-28
Mostly dry this afternoon
What’s next for lawsuit over Georgia election law
What’s next for lawsuit over Georgia election law
Hearing loss emerging as long term symptom of COVID
UAB officials say hearing loss possible after COVID-19 infection