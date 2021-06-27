Advertisement

Panama City Beach Balloon Glow returns

By Tony Reese
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nothing says a fun day in the sun like a hot air balloon ride.

Hundreds gathered throughout Aaron Bessant Park to attend the Panama City Beach Balloon Glow Saturday evening.

Attendees had the opportunity to hitch a ride on the handful of balloons at the event.

The event included hot air balloons glowing at dusk, food vendors, retail vendors, and activities for the entire family.

”The really great thing for Panama City Beach is it’s such a tourist hotspot, you have people coming from all over the country. And unless you go to Alberquerque in New Mexico or one of the five or six big festivals around the country you don’t get to see hot air balloons in person, so to be able to bring them to a city park, that’s what we typically do as a company. We go into city parks all across Florida and the Southeast United States and take balloons to the people,” Event Director Richard Garvie said.

Garvie said this event is a smaller downscale version of its November festival.

The event will look to return with more than fifteen different balloons.

