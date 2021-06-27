Low Rain Chances for the First Half of the Week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Dry through the evening and overnight. An Isolated shower or two is possible tomorrow afternoon with temperatures reaching 90 in most places. Tuesday will be mostly dry with a chance of afternoon isolated showers with a high near 91.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds E 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Isolated afternoon showers. High near 92°. Winds E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds E 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

SUN: Mostly Sunny. Low: 72° High: 87°

COASTAL FORECAST Monday– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15 kts Seas 2-3 feet or less.

