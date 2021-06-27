Advertisement

Ivey attends ribbon cutting for new T-Pier at Roland Cooper State Park

Gov. Kay Ivey (center) tours the new pier at Roland Cooper State Park with Alabama Department...
Gov. Kay Ivey (center) tours the new pier at Roland Cooper State Park with Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship (right) and local outdoors celebrity Big Daddy Lawler (left).(Credit: Alabama State Parks)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMDEN, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey attended a ribbon cutting for a new transient dock in her hometown of Camden Sunday.

Ivey, along with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship and others, cut the ribbon for the pier at Roland Cooper State Park.

The new pier – shaped like the letter T – measures 160 feet long and 128 feet wide and will significantly expand the available dockage for recreational boaters, according to Alabama State Parks. It is designed to be the park’s first handicap-accessible dock.

“Outdoor recreation opportunities are abundant in our State Parks system, and it’s gratifying to see a new option that increases access to people right here in my hometown,” Ivey said. “My administration is committed to strengthening and expanding outdoor recreation in our state, and we recognize that the Alabama State Parks system opens true Alabama treasures to everyone.”

The new pier at the park cost $269,0000, with $183,000 provided by a Boating Infrastructure Grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, according to Alabama State Parks officials.

