General urges people to get vaccinated to protect soldiers

Fort Benning sign
Fort Benning sign((Source: Benning.army.mil))
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) - Fort Benning’s commanding general is urging more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe said doing so is crucial to protecting the soldiers on the sprawling Georgia army post. Donahoe tells the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce that vaccine numbers could determine how much freedom soldiers have to visit businesses off the base.

Donahoe says soldiers in training on the base are particularly vulnerable to the virus because they live in large open barracks. He says 2% to 4% of newly arrived soldiers on the base continue to test positive for the virus. That’s down from almost 20% during the height of the pandemic.

