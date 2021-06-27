Advertisement

Future Masters crowns its champion

Carter Loflin becomes first to win the tournament back-to-back in 30 years.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 72nd Annual Press Thornton Future Masters has officially crowned it champion.

The final round of the tournament at the Dothan Country Club was a one for the books and you could not have scripted it any better.

The last two Future Masters winners battling it out on the course in the third round.

2019 champ Jones Free and last years winner Carter Loflin neck and neck down the stretch.

Loflin one shot behind Free headed into the 18th hole.

Free just misses the putt for birdie and Loflin has the chance to tie it up.

He makes the perfect putt to do just that and sends it into a playoff.

Both golfers par the first playoff hole so it’s over to hole 14 for playoff number two.

Free right off the green and it looks like it is going straight in but the ball pops out, which gives Loflin the chance to take it all.

Loflin absolutely drains it on the 14th hole to become the 2021 Future Masters champion.

The first back-to-back winner of the tournament since Stewart Cink in 1991.

