Advertisement

Police: Worker’s boyfriend beat Alabama group home resident

Prichard Police Department
Prichard Police Department(Source: Prichard Police FB page)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (AP) - Police say a resident of a group home for intellectually disabled people in Alabama was beaten by the boyfriend of an employee.

Prichard Police Lt. Robert Martin tells news outlets that the employee and the resident of JLW Place had a dispute on June 14 and the employee called her boyfriend instead of calling police.

Martin says the boyfriend and the resident then got into a physical fight. A family member later removed the resident from the home.

Police say they plan to file criminal charges against the boyfriend and the employee, who has been fired.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Major drug player” will be off Dothan streets for years
Lewis Phillips II, charged with murder and corpse abuse in Oregon.
Oregon murder suspect investigated for Dothan killings
ESCC president Matt Rodgers and his wife
ESCC rallies for Rodgers after diagnosis
Inmate who escaped from Dothan hospital captured
A Panama City woman is being held on a one-million-dollar bond, charged with starving the...
Panama City woman held on $1 million bond for child neglect

Latest News

Inmate who escaped from Dothan hospital captured
A public celebration of life for eight children who died will be on July 15, 2021 at 1 p.m.
‘A little hope:’ Dadeville prayer service remembers lives lost on I-65
Peters guilty of Accessory after the Fact to Second Degree Murder with a Firearm and Conspiracy...
Man faces 30 years in murder case, Dothan couple awaits trial
The ADPH indicates Houston County, Geneva County, and Coffee County are all in the highest risk...
Wiregrass counties back at “very high risk” for COVID-`19
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 5 pm 62521
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 5 pm 62521