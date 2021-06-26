Advertisement

Nice Weekend Continues

A warm and mostly dry night ahead.
By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Dry through the evening and overnight. An Isolated shower or two is possible tomorrow afternoon with temperatures reaching 90 in most places. Monday will be mostly dry with a chance of afternoon isolated showers with a high near 92.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds ESE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Isolated Afternoon showers. High near 90°. Winds E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds E 5-10.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 73° High: 89° 20%

SAT: Mostly Sunny. Low: 72° High: 87°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15 kts Seas 2-4 feet or less.

