Nice Weekend Continues
A warm and mostly dry night ahead.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -
From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Dry through the evening and overnight. An Isolated shower or two is possible tomorrow afternoon with temperatures reaching 90 in most places. Monday will be mostly dry with a chance of afternoon isolated showers with a high near 92.
TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds ESE 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW – Isolated Afternoon showers. High near 90°. Winds E 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds E 5-10.
EXTENDED
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%
TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%
WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%
THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%
FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 20%
SAT: Mostly Sunny. Low: 72° High: 87°
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15 kts Seas 2-4 feet or less.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.