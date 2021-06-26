Man faces 30 years in murder case, Dothan couple awaits trial

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) -A Holmes County man has been convicted for his role in a brutal death while a Dothan couple facing charges in the same case awaits trial.

A jury in Bonifay on Thursday found Jeremie Odell Peters, 44, guilty of Accessory to Murder and Witness Tampering.

He is one of three charged in connection with the July 2020 death of Raul Ambriz Guillen, a 51-year-old Marianna man shot in the head.

Seven weeks after he died, investigators found Guillen’s badly decomposed body buried in remote Holmes County.

Peters faces a minimum prison sentence of 30 years.

Awaiting trial on a murder charge is 35-year-old William Shane Parker and his 23-year-old girlfriend, porn actress Lauren Wambles, faces a principal to murder count. The couple is from Dothan.

Porn star charged in murder case.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate claims drugs and money were motives.

