Advertisement

LIVE: Final round of Future Masters Golf Tournament

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - WTVY is streaming the 18th green of The Press Thornton Future Masters final round today.

Check out the action as one golfer will cement their legacy and win the coveted Blue Jacket.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

“Major drug player” will be off Dothan streets for years
Lewis Phillips II, charged with murder and corpse abuse in Oregon.
Oregon murder suspect investigated for Dothan killings
ESCC president Matt Rodgers and his wife
ESCC rallies for Rodgers after diagnosis
Inmate who escaped from Dothan hospital captured
A Panama City woman is being held on a one-million-dollar bond, charged with starving the...
Panama City woman held on $1 million bond for child neglect

Latest News

Carter Loflin to defend Future Masters title
Carter Loflin to defend Future Masters title
Alabama vs Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Kent Gidley
Heisman winner, Eagles and Alabama WR DeVonta Smith surprises mom with new house
SHORT the Squirrel promotes literacy in Alabama youth.
Troy football and nonprofit ‘team-up’ to encourage youth literacy
Brantley Scott eyes first Future Masters title
Brantley Scott eyes first Future Masters title