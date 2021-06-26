Inmate who escaped from Dothan hospital captured

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -It took Dothan police less than 15 minutes to capture an inmate who escaped from a Dothan hospital.

Lillian Grantham walked out of the Southeast Health Emergency Room on Friday night, per police reports. An officer found her at a convenience store about a mile away.

Court records show she faces a drug possession charge in Jackson County.

Other details of Grantham’s reported escape are not immediately available.

