GRAPHIC: Animal abuse, neglect reported in Calhoun, Early Co.

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - Animal abuse and neglect incidents that spanned two counties are under investigation, according to officials.

Thanks to a drive-by tipster, who wanted to remain anonymous, some of the dogs were rescued.

“Honestly, I thought the house was abandoned and I thought someone just dropped these dogs off,” the tipster told WALB News 10.

On Friday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a house on Highland Avenue in Arlington to a report about possible animal cruelty. Also assisting in the investigation were the Arlington Police Department, Payton Animal Clinic and the Humane Society.

When officials arrived, two dogs were found deceased and another was found chained up with no water or shelter.

On Thursday, Arlington Police Chief Jennifer Fairbanks asked the owner there to get rid of as many animals as they could. Twelve were removed from the home on Friday.

The dogs were inspected by veterinarians for injuries and malnourishment.

The dog chained up was the nursing mother dog and was taken to a clinic to treat a chain embedded in her neck.

Lulu Kaufman, the Humane Society of the United States district two leader for Georgia, said it’s believed the mother had 10-12 puppies.

Four puppies were found on the property, others were given away and some are believed to be missing, according to Kaufman.

Some puppies that were given away were found at a home on Turner Street in Edison. Two puppies were found with their ears mutilated. Other dogs were found at the home unharmed.

The seized animals will be at the Albany Humane Society until Sunday, according to Kaufman. From there, they will be taken to an animal rescue in Northwest Georgia. The father dog will remain at the Albany Humane Society.

Kaufman said the actions of the dog owners are illegal and prosecutable in Georgia.

Volunteer Firefighter Payton Mock said he remembers someone on the property “threw the puppy out, just stood there and threw it as far as she could back in the back yard, walked back to her car and grabbed another one and she done that a few more times.”

The house sits next door to an Arlington Volunteer Fire Station. Volunteer firefighters said they only started seeing activity at the home in the last week. One of them said he even helped free one of the dogs from their chains.

”I got a call from the police chief that, come down cut a chain off a dog,” said Volunteer Firefighter Lamarcus Stringer.

WALB has made several attempts to contact the animal’s owner but we have not been able to get in touch with them.

Arlington police said no arrests have been made, but suspects will be interviewed.

Fairbanks said they’ve handed the case over to the Early County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff William Price said no warrants have been issued and this is still an active investigation.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Early County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 723-3577.

