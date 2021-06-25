Panama City woman held on $1 million bond for child neglect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman is being held on a $1 million bond, charged with starving the 9-year-old she was caring for. At a press conference Thursday, Panama City Police talked about what the judge deemed a “serious case.”

Terri Lynn Manning, 49, was charged Wednesday with child abuse by wilful torture, in this case by starvation, child abuse by aggravated battery, and child abuse resulting in mental injury.

In May, detectives were notified by the Department of Children and Families of an abuse report filed alleging medical neglect of the child. During the investigation, detectives learned manning gained custody of the child eight years ago and say she’s starved the child ever since.

“The physical condition is unknown at this time. The child was in desperate need of medical attention, obviously, but the child as you can see in the bottom (of the press release) included that the child has begun to recover and make advances into becoming more healthy which is a good state,” said McVay.

Authorities said Manning took the child to several doctors and specialists where she misled them about the child’s condition. As a result of the starvation and false information given to medical professionals, the child underwent several invasive medical procedures and surgeries.

DCF investigators intervened and said since the child has been out of Manning’s care that she’s improving. They’ll continue to shelter the child as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.