Nationwide eviction ban extended, local landlord urges tenants to get emergency assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A nationwide ban on evictions has been extended by another month to help millions of Americans who are unable to make rent payments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local landlords are hoping more tenants will take advantage of emergency rental assistance programs to bring their rent current.

The evictions moratorium has been extended from June 30th to July 31st and the Centers for Disease Control said it’s likely this will be the final extension.

That’s why one local landlord wants renters to apply for emergency rental assistance before time runs out.

A portal to Birmingham’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been open since April 26th to help residents who’ve fallen behind on their rent or utilities because of the pandemic.

Local landlords are also benefitting.

“I’m basically waiting on a check, but it’s been approved. This lady, I gave her the paperwork, told her about it, and she filed it. They’re going to pay me a little over $6,000 that she was behind in rent. Since then, she’s got her another job, she’s still in the property,” said Birmingham Landlord, Bubba Phillips.

On Thursday, the Biden Administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions hoping to prevent millions of Americans from becoming homeless.

This is the third time the moratorium has been extended, but the CDC it will be the last.

Phillips said if you’re struggling to make rent payments, the best thing you can do is work out a deal with your landlord and apply for emergency rental assistance while there’s still money available.

“Once it gets so far behind the landlord has no choice, but to have to put someone out, and that’s the last thing a landlord wants to do. That money’s already been set aside, and somebody’s gonna get it, and that way it’ll keep your record clean whenever you go to move again. So, it’s just a win-win deal for everybody,” Phillips explained.

Birmingham’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is still accepting applications from those with financial hardships caused by the pandemic.

City leaders said more than 70 households will soon be current on their rent and utilities because of the program.

For information on how to apply, visit: www.birminghamal.gov/renthelp.

