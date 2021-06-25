Motorcyclist killed in overnight hit-and-run crash

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Defuniak Springs man is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle early Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a tractor was traveling behind a motorcycle on State Road 8 at about 2:40 a.m. The driver of the tractor, a 33-year-old Defuniak Springs man, failed to slow for the motorcycle, striking the back of it. The driver of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old Defuniak Springs man, sustained fatal injuries in the resulting crash.

Troopers say the driver of the tractor then fled the scene by driving six miles to the nearby Loves Truck Stop and abandoning the vehicle there.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.

