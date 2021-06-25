“Major drug player” will be off Dothan streets for years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Jimmy Berry will head to prison soon and that is fine with Dothan’s police chief who calls Berry a “kingpin” in the city’s drug trade.

“He has been a major player,” Chief Will Benny told News 4 in 2019.

That is one of numerous times Berry has been charged with serious crimes that include peddling hard-core drugs and possessing deadly weapons.

Facing a dozen federal crimes---and more in state court---Berry has decided to plead guilty to those federal charges on July 1. Per court records, he will stand before a judge in Montgomery and admit he has sold meth, peddled cocaine, trafficked marijuana, and possessed illegal firearms.

That is a small sample size of Berry’s arrest record that dates back years. He has previously been sent to prison but turned back up on Dothan streets like a bad penny.

However, he likely will be gone away for years this time, sure to receive a stiff sentence from an unsympathetic federal judge.

Berry also faces of plethora of unresolved charges in Houston County Circuit Court and could receive more time for those.

