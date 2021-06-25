WATCH LIVE: Kemp addresses Justice Department’s lawsuit against state’s new voting law

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Peach State’s governor and top election official have issued statements after the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday that it is suing Georgia over its new election law.

Gov. Brian Kemp said the lawsuit is “born out of the lies and misinformation the Biden administration has pushed against Georgia’s Election Integrity Act from the start.”

“Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, and their allies tried to force an unconstitutional elections power grab through Congress — and failed. Now, they are weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out their far-left agenda that undermines election integrity and empowers federal government overreach in our democracy. As secretary of state, I fought the Obama Justice Department twice to protect the security of our elections — and won. I look forward to going three for three to ensure it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia,” Kemp said.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the Biden Administration “continues to do the bidding of Stacey Abrams and spreads more lies about Georgia’s election law.”

“Their lies already cost Georgia $100 million and got the president awarded with four Pinocchios,” Raffensperger said. “It is no surprise that they would operationalize their lies with the full force of the federal government. I look forward to meeting them, and beating them, in court.”

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

