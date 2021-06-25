“Kat” Kirkland seeking spot on Dothan commission

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -His given name is Aristotle Kirkland but, to friends, he is best known as “Kat” and, on the ballot, he will appear as Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland.

He announced his candidacy this week for the Dothan City Commission.

“It’s not about my agenda, it’s about the people’s agenda,” Kirkland told News 4.

He believes his business and medical background—he is a physical therapist--- coupled with his familiarity of local issues makes him the ideal candidate.

“I want to focus on what people want in their particular part of town because the needs of one neighborhood may differ from the needs of another,” Kirkland said.

He is seeking the District Two commission seat that Janasky Fleming, who is not seeking reelection, will relinquish.

Besides “Kat” Kirkland, others in the race are Harvey L. Faray III, Phil “Phillipe” Kirksey, and Anterica Thomas Mayfield.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.