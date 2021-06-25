Advertisement

Heisman winner, Eagles and Alabama WR DeVonta Smith surprises mom with new house

Alabama vs Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama vs Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The news we love to share. Heisman winner, Philadelphia Eagle and star Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith surprised his mother with a new home.

Smith posted Christina Smith-Sylve’s reaction to the new home on Instagram. His caption reads, “To the world you are a mother, but to me you are the absolute world.”

Roll Tide, DeVonta!

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis Phillips II, charged with murder and corpse abuse in Oregon.
Oregon murder suspect investigated for Dothan killings
ESCC president Matt Rodgers and his wife
ESCC rallies for Rodgers after diagnosis
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
The body was found June 9
GBI: Blakely residents arrested for murder
A Panama City woman is being held on a one-million-dollar bond, charged with starving the...
Panama City woman held on $1 million bond for child neglect

Latest News

Chris Richardson launches campaign for circuit judge on June 24, 2021.
Chris Richardson lauches circuit judge campaign on June 24, 2021
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-25
A great looking Friday afternoon
A Defuniak Springs man is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle early Friday...
Motorcyclist killed in overnight hit-and-run crash
Derek Chauvin to be sentenced in George Floyd’s murder today
ALDOT warns drivers of new construction zone violation fines