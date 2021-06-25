Advertisement

A great looking Friday afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Nice start to Friday, even seeing some cooler temperatures this morning most of us made it down into the upper 60s. As we move through the day very slight rain chances for this afternoon looking like the driest day of the week. This will continue into the weekend with just slight rain chances and temperatures warming back into the lower 90s. Moisture returns Monday with better rain chances to start the week off.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High near 90°. Winds E 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds Light SE

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, Slight chance of a shower. High near 91°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 72° High: 89° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas 2 feet.

