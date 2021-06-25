Geneva Chief of Police reflects on 34 years in law enforcement

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The people of the city of Geneva are facing a bittersweet goodbye to a well-known leader in the community. Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons announced he is retiring later this year.

He said he is overwhelmed with the response from the community and he is thankful for having serve in law enforcement for over three decades, but his time serving the community is coming to an end. Chief Clemmons tells News 4 after 34 years working in law enforcement it was simply time to retire.

“It’s been a joy,” Chief Clemmons said. “I love Geneva, I love the community, I love the people here in this town.”

Chief Clemmons is wrapping up his 34th year in law enforcement, but said he will continue to be there for the people even when he is no longer chief of police.

“Geneva is my home and my family is growing up here and I want to be apart of it and I support this town, I support this leadership, I support my guys in this department here and they’re family to me,” Chief Clemmons said.

At 18 years old Chief Clemmons began to gain interest in working in law enforcement.

“There’s a lot of stress in this position,” Chief Clemmons said. “Day in and day out, I do not mind the stress, I took it on and that’s part of it.”

From starting out in dispatch, to then becoming a police officer, to later working his way up to assistant police chief. In 2015 Chief Clemmons earned his spot as Geneva’s chief of police. Serving this community for decades makes this a bittersweet retirement,

“And it’s hard to lose something you love and they’re family,” Chief Clemmons said. “But I’ve got to do this for me. I just got to retire because it’s time to retire.”

Although there were challenges along the way, Chief Clemmons motivation stayed the same, which is helping others and keeping people safe.

“I know I can’t help everybody, but if I’ve touched one person, if I’ve helped one person, I’ve done what our Lord and Savior asks us to do,” Chief Clemmons said.

Chief Clemmons said he prioritized working with compassion while serving.

“I put myself in their shoes,” Chief Clemmons said. “Every time I dealt with somebody and I treated people the way I wanted to be treated.”

And it did not go unnoticed. Geneva Mayor, David Hayes, said not only him, but everyone in this town is going to miss Chief Clemmons, but he wishes him the best for his retirement.

“My heart goes out to him because he has given his life and heart to public service,” Mayor Hayes said.

Chief Clemmons thanks his fellow officers and team for their dedication.

“Every officer, every employee that is here is 100 percent dedicated to this city and to our citizens in this city which we all care about dearly and we do what we can do with what we can with the resources that we have,” Chief Clemmons said.

He said he will fully support whoever is selected as the next chief.

“I want them to make sure that our citizens are taken care of like they are supposed to be taken care of,” Chief Clemmons said.

Chief Clemmons may be retiring from being chief of police, but he said he will always be apart of the Geneva community.

“I’m going to still be here and I’m going to still be a apart of this community,” Chief Clemmons said. “I’m still going to be Tony Clemmons.”

Chief Clemmons has a wife and daughter who are also very active in the community, so that makes Geneva even more special to him.

He said he is going to continue to stay busy, whether it be with fishing, upholstery or restoring old cars.

Chief Clemmons retirement will go into effect on September 1, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

