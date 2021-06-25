Advertisement

Former Alabama congressman Sonny Callahan dies at 88

Sonny Callahan headshot, as US Representative of Alabama, photo
Sonny Callahan headshot, as US Representative of Alabama, photo(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Former Congressman H.L. “Sonny” Callahan of Alabama has died. He was 88.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that Callahan died peacefully in his sleep.

Callahan represented south Alabama in Congress for 18 years from 1985 to 2003. He represented the state’s 1st District on the Alabama coast.

Callahan was a Democrat in the Alabama Legislature, and ran unsuccessfully as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor in 1982.

He switched to the Republican Party when he ran for Congress. He later became chairman of the House Appropriations subcommittee on energy and water development, a key post for water projects in Alabama.

