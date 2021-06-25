Advertisement

Derek Chauvin to be sentenced in George Floyd’s murder today

The 45-year-old Chauvin faces decades in prison, with several legal experts predicting a sentence of 20 to 25 years.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(AP) - Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is set to learn his fate as a Minnesota judge sentences him for murder in the death of George Floyd.

He still faces a federal trial on civil rights charges in Floyd's death.

He still faces a federal trial on civil rights charges in Floyd’s death.

Friday’s hearing will take place at a county courthouse that no longer has the concrete barricades, razor wire and National Guard members that were in place as the city and nation held its breath for the verdict in Chauvin’s trial.

