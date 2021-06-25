Chris Richardson launches campaign for judge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan attorney Chris Richardson has launched his campaign for circuit judge in Alabama’s 20th circuit.

“I’m running because I want to continue my track record of public service. I’m running because I know I can do the job and do it well,” Richardson told supporters on Thursday.

He touts expertise in criminal, civil, corporate, and domestic law. Richardson, who is 41, is also an Alabama National Guard officer, recently promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

“I love my country, I love my state and my community, and I believe in family Christian conservative values,” Richard told supports at Solomon Park in Dothan.

The seat he is seeking will be relinquished by longtime Circuit Judge Larry Anderson when he retires in about 18 months.

Richardson is opposed in the Republican primary by Houston County Assistant District Attorney Seth Brooks and Dothan attorney Holly Sawyer.

The winner of the 2021 primary will represent Houston and Henry Counties if, as expected, no Democrat joins the race.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.