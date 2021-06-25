Advertisement

A beautiful weekend, rain chances staying low

By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Skies will be mostly clear overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s. Saturday will bring near normal high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s with partly cloudy skies. A few pop-up storms can’t be ruled out. Rain chances remain low for the weekend with temperatures in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70. Winds SE 5 miles per hour.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 90. Winds SE 5-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds SE 5 miles per hour.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, few pop-up showers. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered storms. Low: 74° High: 90° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 71° High: 91° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop. Winds SE 10-15 kts.  Seas 2-4 ft.

