A beautiful weekend, rain chances staying low

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Skies will be mostly clear overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s. Saturday will bring near normal high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s with partly cloudy skies. A few pop-up storms can’t be ruled out. Rain chances remain low for the weekend with temperatures in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70. Winds SE 5 miles per hour.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 90. Winds SE 5-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds SE 5 miles per hour.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, few pop-up showers. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered storms. Low: 74° High: 90° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 71° High: 91° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.