Anita Dawkins-Weatherington seeks Dothan commission seat

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Anita Dawkins-Weatherington has joined the Dothan City Commission District 5 race.

“I have dedicated my time, talent, resources, and various projects to build this beautiful community,” she told friends this week at her official announcement.

Dawkins-Weatherington, a real estate agent, has been a catalyst behind numerous civic events, many of them assisting those most in need.

She supports a police partnership aimed at making Dothan neighborhoods safer and would like to see sidewalks in all public school areas.

“I believe in leadership that is fresh, leadership which is open, and leadership that is fair to all people, regardless of their race and economic status,” Dawkins-Weatherington said.

She is running for the District Five seat held by Commissioner Beth Kenward, who is not seeking reelection.

Weatherington is opposed by Dothan attorney Gantt Pierce.

The election is August 3.

