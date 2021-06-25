Advertisement

ALDOT warns drivers of new construction zone violation fines

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - As people get ready to travel for the July 4th holiday, the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Road Builders Association want you to know about a new state law.

The fine for any moving traffic violation committed in a construction zone will result in a $250 fine, or double the amount of the regular fine, whichever amount is greater.

The new law will go into effect Thursday, July 1.

ALDOT also announced there will be no temporary lane closures on interstates during Independence Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis Phillips II, charged with murder and corpse abuse in Oregon.
Oregon murder suspect investigated for Dothan killings
ESCC president Matt Rodgers and his wife
ESCC rallies for Rodgers after diagnosis
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
The body was found June 9
GBI: Blakely residents arrested for murder
A Panama City woman is being held on a one-million-dollar bond, charged with starving the...
Panama City woman held on $1 million bond for child neglect

Latest News

Chris Richardson launches campaign for circuit judge on June 24, 2021.
Chris Richardson lauches circuit judge campaign on June 24, 2021
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-25
A great looking Friday afternoon
A Defuniak Springs man is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle early Friday...
Motorcyclist killed in overnight hit-and-run crash
Derek Chauvin to be sentenced in George Floyd’s murder today