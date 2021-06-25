Advertisement

4WARN Hurricane Season 2021

WTVY 4WARN Hurricane Season 2021 Special
WTVY 4WARN Hurricane Season 2021 Special(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 2020 was a record year in the tropics and Alabama did not escape mother nature’s wrath. Names like Sally and Zeta will not soon be forgotten. The WTVY News and 4WARN Storm Team are providing information to help you prepare if our area is hit by a storm in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Lewis Phillips II, charged with murder and corpse abuse in Oregon.
Oregon murder suspect investigated for Dothan killings
The Dothan Police Department Bomb Squad investigates suspicious package at the federal...
Federal courthouse in Dothan cleared after scare
A suspicious package has been found at Dothan's federal courthouse. Local streets have been...
Bomb experts clear suspicious package in Downtown Dothan
File image
Juvenile arrested in Enterprise Tuesday night shooting
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Police: Massage business owner secretly records woman

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 5pm 62421
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-24
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-24
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 23, 2021
We’re several weeks into hurricane season, and it’s busy in the Atlantic already with three...
Meteorological Mysteries: Hurricane forecasting