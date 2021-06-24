Advertisement

Will AL’s low vaccination rate have an impact on recruiting business, conventions?

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Despite Alabama’s low vaccination rate, the state is attracting new business. But will that trend continue in the coming months?

Just this week, Governor Ivey announcing a big graphite plant is coming to Coosa County. The project is expected to bring about 100 jobs.

Business leaders in the state hoping that trend continues.

Ty West with American City Business Journals doesn’t know if the vaccine rate itself will impact business, but he feels the problems that could be caused by a low vaccination rate like a potential spike in cases in the fall could limit some of the state’s business opportunities. It could also impact how many conventions or events come to Alabama.

“If that starts to manifest itself and a higher infection rate than the rest of the country, yeah that’s probably not a good idea or patten in terms of us not necessarily recruiting business but just recruiting events and getting people here whether its tourism or convention,” West said.

We checked and there are already a number of conventions set for Alabama in the coming months including many concerts. Doctors are hoping we can keep covid at bay. They say more people need to get vaccinated for that to happen.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dothan Police Department Bomb Squad investigates suspicious package at the federal...
Federal courthouse in Dothan cleared after scare
A suspicious package has been found at Dothan's federal courthouse. Local streets have been...
Bomb experts clear suspicious package in Downtown Dothan
File image
Juvenile arrested in Enterprise Tuesday night shooting
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Police: Massage business owner secretly records woman
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Police want to know if Lewis Phillips, charged with murder in Oregon, could have killed in...
VICAP
Lewis Phillips II, charged with murder and corpse abuse in Oregon.
Oregon murder suspect investigated for Dothan killings
WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Going On
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-24
Isolated afternoon showers today
At the age of 15, Walters called the ranch home.
‘I lost my sisters’: Former Tallapoosa Co. girls ranch resident grieves loss of 8