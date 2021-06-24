Advertisement

Oregon murder suspect investigated for Dothan killings

Several murders that occurred when Lewis Phillips II lived in Dothan remain unsolved and is drawing interest from FBI serial killer tracking group.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police are attempting to determine if a man charged with an Oregon murder may have killed in Dothan.

That is because 44-year old Lewis Monroe Phillips II, the suspect, twice lived in Dothan when several yet unsolved murders occurred,

News 4 has confirmed that the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program, an FBI related group that tracks possible serial killers, has contacted them about Phillips.

“In the old days we had no way to connect serial killers across operational boundaries and (VICAP) gives us the opportunity to make those connections,” said Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens.

Phillips appears to have resided in Dothan from 2004 until 2010 and, again, from 2014 until 2017.

Afterwards, he moved to Oregon where he faces charges related to the death and body desecration of 58-year-old Mark Whittaker, killed in March.

“There was something that the suspect said or tip that police in Oregon received that caused them to send us this alert,” Owens told News 4.

He promises unsolved murders, possibly five of them, that occurred during the time Phillips lived in Dothan will be scrutinized closely.

“We won’t stop…we have never stopped looking into these cases. I just don’t want get hopes up,” Owens said.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The Dothan Police Department Bomb Squad investigates suspicious package at the federal...
Federal courthouse in Dothan cleared after scare
A suspicious package has been found at Dothan's federal courthouse. Local streets have been...
Bomb experts clear suspicious package in Downtown Dothan
File image
Juvenile arrested in Enterprise Tuesday night shooting
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Police: Massage business owner secretly records woman
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Going On
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-24
Isolated afternoon showers today
At the age of 15, Walters called the ranch home.
‘I lost my sisters’: Former Tallapoosa Co. girls ranch resident grieves loss of 8
Walter Hill discusses "Favorite Recipes"
Interview: Walter Hill discusses his new cookbook with News 4′s Carmen Fuentes