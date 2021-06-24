Advertisement

News4 Now: What’s Going On

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTVY) - Maggie DesRosiers talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.

Join Maggie each Thursday to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell her about send an email to maggie.desrosiers@wtvy.com.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Dothan Police Department Bomb Squad investigates suspicious package at the federal...
Federal courthouse in Dothan cleared after scare
A suspicious package has been found at Dothan's federal courthouse. Local streets have been...
Bomb experts clear suspicious package in Downtown Dothan
File image
Juvenile arrested in Enterprise Tuesday night shooting
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Police: Massage business owner secretly records woman
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Lewis Phillips II, charged with murder and corpse abuse in Oregon.
Oregon murder suspect investigated for Dothan killings
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-24
Isolated afternoon showers today
At the age of 15, Walters called the ranch home.
‘I lost my sisters’: Former Tallapoosa Co. girls ranch resident grieves loss of 8
Walter Hill discusses "Favorite Recipes"
Interview: Walter Hill discusses his new cookbook with News 4′s Carmen Fuentes