Lower end rain chances through the weekend

By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Skies will be mostly clear overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s. The strawberry moon will be visible through most of the night, which is a full moon in June. Friday will bring near normal high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s with partly cloudy skies. A few pop-up storms can’t be ruled out. Rain chances remain low for the weekend with temperatures in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70. Winds SE 5-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 89. Winds SE 5-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SE 5 miles per hour.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, few pop-up showers. Low: 71° High: 90° 20%

SUN: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

