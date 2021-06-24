Advertisement

Lilly to seek FDA approval for potential Alzheimer’s drug

FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in...
FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. jumped early Thursday, June 24, 2021, after the drugmaker said it will seek approval for its potential Alzheimer’s treatment later this year.(Darron Cummings | AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly says it will submit its potential Alzheimer’s treatment to federal regulators later this year.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the Food and Drug Administration approved a treatment from rival Biogen despite warnings from the agency’s independent advisers that it hasn’t been shown to help slow the brain-destroying disease.  

Lilly said Thursday that it will seek approval for its potential treatment, donanemab, based on data from a mid-stage clinical study of the drug involving 272 patients.

Company shares rose around 7% in pre-market trading.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dothan Police Department Bomb Squad investigates suspicious package at the federal...
Federal courthouse in Dothan cleared after scare
A suspicious package has been found at Dothan's federal courthouse. Local streets have been...
Bomb experts clear suspicious package in Downtown Dothan
File image
Juvenile arrested in Enterprise Tuesday night shooting
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Police: Massage business owner secretly records woman
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is creating a select committee to investigate the Capitol siege on...
Reports: Pelosi creating select committee on Jan. 6
The CDC has extended the evictions moratorium from June 30 until July 31.
CDC extends eviction moratorium a month, says it’s last time
FILE - This March 20, 2020 file photo shows HMS Defender in Portsmouth, England. The Russian...
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships
Police want to know if Lewis Phillips, charged with murder in Oregon, could have killed in...
VICAP
Lewis Phillips II, charged with murder and corpse abuse in Oregon.
Oregon murder suspect investigated for Dothan killings