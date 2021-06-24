Isolated afternoon showers today

SYNOPSIS – Things look drier this afternoon with just a small chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s, we will be back into the lower 90s by tomorrow. Good news for the weekend lower rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday, but to start off the next week moisture returns once again giving us a better shot at some rain.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 87°. Winds E 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds Light E

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, Slight chance of a shower. High near 90°. Winds SE at 5 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

