Interview: Walter Hill discusses his new cookbook with News 4′s Carmen Fuentes

All proceeds raised from cookbook sales benefits the Wiregrass United Way.
By Justin Walker and Carmen Fuentes
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local community leader is honoring his late mother in a very special way.

CEO of the Wiregrass United Way Walter Hill’s mother, Virginia, would have turned 100 years old on May 31st. She passed away a few years ago. To keep her spirit alive, Hill authored a cookbook filled with some of his mother’s favorite recipes.

The cookbook contains more than 150 of them, most of which were Viginia’s recipes, or those she got from family members.

Hill is having a book signing at Shute Pecan on Ross Clark Circle on Thursday, June 24th, From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

