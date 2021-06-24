Advertisement

Ground broken on restorations at historic Selma church

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Brady Talbert
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for restorations and repairs at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma.

The church became widely known during the voting rights movement, for the “Bloody Sunday” confrontation and the 1965 march from the church to the state capitol. According to the governor’s office, the church was awarded the status of a national historic landmark in 1998.

Gov. Kay Ivey and Rep. Terri Sewell were both there. Sewell, who is from Selma, spoke on maintaining the legacy of civil rights heroes and sites like this one.

“And what this $1.3 million grant from the National Park Service will do is to ensure that America’s story lives on, that we who are members of this great church are not alone in preserving it because this church is a part of America’s history,” Sewell said.

Ivey said the church, , a crucial meeting place for civil rights leaders, serves as a reminder of perseverance.

“The love of Brown Chapel AME Church will forever be shared by our state to the world, to be a representative of doing the right thing even when it can be dangerous,” Ivey said.

Built in 1908, the chapel’s facelift will include electrical work, roof work and cupola repairs among other things.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dothan Police Department Bomb Squad investigates suspicious package at the federal...
Federal courthouse in Dothan cleared after scare
A suspicious package has been found at Dothan's federal courthouse. Local streets have been...
Bomb experts clear suspicious package in Downtown Dothan
File image
Juvenile arrested in Enterprise Tuesday night shooting
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Police: Massage business owner secretly records woman
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-24
Isolated afternoon showers today
At the age of 15, Walters called the ranch home.
‘I lost my sisters’: Former Tallapoosa Co. girls ranch resident grieves loss of 8
Walter Hill discusses "Favorite Recipes"
Interview: Walter Hill discusses his new cookbook with News 4′s Carmen Fuentes
Walter Hill discusses "Favorite Recipes"
Live at Lunch Interview: Walter Hill's New Cookbook
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 23, 2021