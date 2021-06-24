Ground broken on restorations at historic Selma church

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for restorations and repairs at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma.

The church became widely known during the voting rights movement, for the “Bloody Sunday” confrontation and the 1965 march from the church to the state capitol. According to the governor’s office, the church was awarded the status of a national historic landmark in 1998.

Gov. Kay Ivey and Rep. Terri Sewell were both there. Sewell, who is from Selma, spoke on maintaining the legacy of civil rights heroes and sites like this one.

“And what this $1.3 million grant from the National Park Service will do is to ensure that America’s story lives on, that we who are members of this great church are not alone in preserving it because this church is a part of America’s history,” Sewell said.

Ivey said the church, , a crucial meeting place for civil rights leaders, serves as a reminder of perseverance.

“The love of Brown Chapel AME Church will forever be shared by our state to the world, to be a representative of doing the right thing even when it can be dangerous,” Ivey said.

Built in 1908, the chapel’s facelift will include electrical work, roof work and cupola repairs among other things.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.