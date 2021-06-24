Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis signs Executive Order aimed as assisting victims of Surfside building collapse

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an Executive Order providing assistance to families who were impacted by the building collapse in Surfside early Thursday morning.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an Executive Order providing assistance to families who were impacted by the building collapse in Surfside early Thursday morning.

The major structural collapse left at least one dead and many trapped under rubble.

You can read the entire Executive Order below:

